More
Two lawyers and a court pretrial discovery commissioner have been named as finalists for appointment to a Nevada state court vacancy in Reno. Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to make the appointment from among attorneys Barry Breslow, James Eric Keller and Discovery Commissioner Wesley Ayres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mon
|John carter
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Mar 11
|Brett
|1
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Mar 8
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Mar 8
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|Mar 8
|Dish B Gone
|2
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC