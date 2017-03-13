More Than 60 Arrested in ICE Operation Across Nevada
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested more than 60 people last week in Nevada, targeting what it says were at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives. ICE says a previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for armed robbery is among the 61 foreign nationals arrested during the five-day operation conducted by ICE last week in Nevada.
