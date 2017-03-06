More

A ground breaking ceremony on Friday marks the launch of a housing community in south Reno. To meet the increased need for housing in northern Nevada, Reno Land Inc. and Klein Financial Corp. will begin work on The Summit Club, a Santa Barbara village-style apartment development on Interstate Highway 580 and Mount Rose Highway, next to the Summit Mall.

