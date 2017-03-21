Mobile Transit App Startup Participat...

Mobile Transit App Startup Participates in Y Combinator Demo Day

Read more: Government Technology

Among the 52 companies taking part in the Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator's demo day on March 20 was a startup called Token Transit , an early stage provider of mobile ticketing for transit agencies, according to TechCrunch. The San Francisco-based company, which doesn't appear to have any investment backing aside from Y Combinator, offers an app that lets riders pre-pay for transit fares.

