Mobile Transit App Startup Participates in Y Combinator Demo Day
Among the 52 companies taking part in the Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator's demo day on March 20 was a startup called Token Transit , an early stage provider of mobile ticketing for transit agencies, according to TechCrunch. The San Francisco-based company, which doesn't appear to have any investment backing aside from Y Combinator, offers an app that lets riders pre-pay for transit fares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Technology.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mon
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
|Mellow Jazz
|Mar 15
|A Thought
|1
|Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn
|Mar 15
|Davi
|1
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC