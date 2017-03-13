Mitchell Wright
Mitchell Wright is a program attorney at the National Judicial College and the chief tribal judge for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. At the college, he teaches classes on judicial writing, how to avoid stereotyping and judicial ethics.
