"Policewoman Emma Gross accused Mrs. Bartlett of telling fortunes. Mrs. Bartlett was held in $300 personal bail for further hearing April 6," the HERB ALPERT, who was born in 1935; former hockey player PAVEL BURE, who was born in 1971; actor RICHARD CHAMBERLAIN, who was born in 1935; Emmy Award-winning actor WILLIAM DANIELS, who was born in Brooklyn in 1927; former Vice President AL GORE, who was born in 1948; actor JOHN JAKES, who was born in 1932; Hall of Fame football player JIMMY JOHNSON, who was born in 1938; Oscar Award-winning actor SHIRLEY JONES, who was born in 1934; actor GABE KAPLAN, who was born in Brooklyn in 1946; U.S. Sen. ANGUS KING JR., who was born in 1944; U.S. Sen. PATRICK J. LEAHY, who was born in 1940; actor and former football player ED MARINARO, who was born in 1950; actor MARC McCLURE, who was born in 1957; actor EWAN McGREGOR, who was born in 1971; actress RHEA ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.