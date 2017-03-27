If you're one of those Renoites who still shudder at the sight of the empty lot where the Mapes Hotel and Casino stood, you'll welcome this loving ode to the Reno landmark that went down without much of a fight in 2000. Cafferata, who fought the Mapes' destruction as a Reno attorney, self-published and painstakingly researched this work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.