Mapes Hotel and Casino

Mapes Hotel and Casino

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

If you're one of those Renoites who still shudder at the sight of the empty lot where the Mapes Hotel and Casino stood, you'll welcome this loving ode to the Reno landmark that went down without much of a fight in 2000. Cafferata, who fought the Mapes' destruction as a Reno attorney, self-published and painstakingly researched this work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) 1 hr tanyao 8
Gay Meetup (Mar '15) 22 hr Bught 5
Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15) Mar 25 JOE T 9
Shut the HELL up CLINTONS Mar 24 I Hate Libs 2
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mar 20 Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mar 20 Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC