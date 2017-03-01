Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Offic...

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting

UPDATE: Officers are searching for Eric "Smokey" Bernal, the second suspect in the officer involved shooting in Reno. Police say that he is armed and that he is out of the Kietzke area.

