LP Insurance in Nevada Adds Peitz, Ruiz, Pierce

RENO, Nev.-based LP Insurance Services Inc. has added Steve Peitz, Carlos Ruiz and Loren Pierce at risk management consultants. Peitz was previously a safety specialist at Panasonic Energy North America, and an assistant safety director at Q&D Construction Inc. before that.

