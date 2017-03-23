KURK/Reno Flips To AC As KFRN 'Fun 101'

KURK/Reno Flips To AC As KFRN 'Fun 101'

EVANS BROADCASTING/RENO flips Classic Rock KURK to Mainstream AC, becoming KRFN and playing "THE BEST MIX OF THE 80s, 90s AND TODAY." According to OM DOUG DANIELS, "When my former station, KNEV, went Classic Hip-Hop a year-and-a-half ago, it left a void in RENO for a straightahead, Mainstream AC in a market that once had two.

