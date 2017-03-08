Jose Ramirez Will Return on May 5 in Reno, Tops UniMas Card
Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman has advised BoxingScene.com that unbeaten super lightweight prospect Jose Ramirez will return to the ring on May 5th at the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. The Cinco de Mayo card will headline UniMas' Solo Boxeo series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC