Jersey Mike's Holds All-Day Fundraiser for Big Brother Big Sisters

Jersey Mike's in Reno is donating all of its sales to a local nonprofit, until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Jersey Mike's hopes to raise several thousands of dollars for Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern Nevada as part of the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative.

