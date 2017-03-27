Jersey Mike's Holds All-Day Fundraiser for Big Brother Big Sisters
Jersey Mike's in Reno is donating all of its sales to a local nonprofit, until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Jersey Mike's hopes to raise several thousands of dollars for Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern Nevada as part of the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative.
