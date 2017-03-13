Integrator Secures Ronald McDonald Ho...

Integrator Secures Ronald McDonald House With Hikvision Gear

Security dealer Screenwave Services , based here, provided a video surveillance solution to the Ronald McDonald House in Reno, Nevada. The facility welcomes families of seriously ill children who live more than 30 miles away from Reno and have a child undergoing treatment at a local hospital or clinic.

