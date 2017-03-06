India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges

Daniel Bogden, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, right, and FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse of Las Vegas address the media in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday March 7, 2017, after India citizen Balwinder Singh was sentenced to 15 years in prison ... The nation's passionate debate about the role of government in providing health care for citizens and paying the costs is unlikely to be settled by the legislation House Republicans have unveiled. The nation's passionate debate about the role of government in providing health care for citizens and paying the costs is unlikely to be settled by the legislation House Republicans have unveiled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.