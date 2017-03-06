India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges
Daniel Bogden, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, right, and FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse of Las Vegas address the media in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday March 7, 2017, after India citizen Balwinder Singh was sentenced to 15 years in prison ...
