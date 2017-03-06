India Man Sentenced in U.S. in Terror Plot Case
A 41-year-old citizen of India has been sentenced to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan. U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also ordered Balwinder Singh on Tuesday to remain under lifetime federal supervision.
