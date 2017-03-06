India Man Sentenced in U.S. in Terror...

India Man Sentenced in U.S. in Terror Plot Case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A 41-year-old citizen of India has been sentenced to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan. U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also ordered Balwinder Singh on Tuesday to remain under lifetime federal supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in... Mon Negan 1
Expect more Pineapple Express weather Feb 28 really 4
Satalite TV Feb 17 me alone 1
Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ... Feb 17 resorts INTNATL 3
I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16) Feb 17 indict mike flynn 9
Wondering..... Feb 11 Concerned citizen 1
Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl... Feb 8 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC