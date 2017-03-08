Idlewild Park Train to Run Daily During Spring Break
Reno, Nevada The City of Reno will run the train at Idlewild Park starting on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in time for Washoe County School District's spring break. The train is a nostalgic ride that chugs through the most scenic parts of the park and goes around one of the ponds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|2 hr
|John carter
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Sat
|Brett
|1
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Mar 8
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Mar 8
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|Mar 8
|Dish B Gone
|2
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mar 6
|Negan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC