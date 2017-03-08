Idlewild Park Train to Run Daily Duri...

Idlewild Park Train to Run Daily During Spring Break

Reno, Nevada The City of Reno will run the train at Idlewild Park starting on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in time for Washoe County School District's spring break. The train is a nostalgic ride that chugs through the most scenic parts of the park and goes around one of the ponds.

Reno, NV

