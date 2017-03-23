Idle hands

For Jason , Timothy and Jessica , things get a little intense in the church group. Goodluck Macbeth, 713 S. Virginia St., presents Hand to God at 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25, 31 and April 1, 6, 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2. Tickets are $18 at the door or $15 in advance at www.goodluckmacbeth.org .

