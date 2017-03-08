I-80 repairs will slow traffic west and east of Reno, Sparks
The worst of the winter weather has passed but the damage to roads it left behind continue to plague motorists in northern Nevada. State transportation officials say westbound traffic on Interstate 80 headed out of Reno will be reduced to one travel lane Saturday while crews work to repair pot holes.
