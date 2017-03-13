Has GM really 'already lost' the electric-car race to Tesla?
They may also lose the forest for the trees, which is what we're tempted to suggest about a new article that addresses the launch of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car. GM's 238-mile battery-electric hatchback is rolling out across the country, with actual lineups of people waiting to test-drive it in at least some dealerships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
|Mellow Jazz
|Mar 15
|A Thought
|1
|Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn
|Mar 15
|Davi
|1
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Mar 11
|Brett
|1
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC