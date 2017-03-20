Greyrock, Tsinhua U, DRI to assess po...

Greyrock, Tsinhua U, DRI to assess potential of synthetic diesel to improve air quality in China

Greyrock Energy, a developer of a gas-to-liquids process that produces synthetic diesel, will participate with Tsinghua University of Beijing, China and the Desert Research Institute of Reno, Nevada to quantify the positive impact on air quality from the use of synthetic diesel fuels as compared with petroleum derived diesel fuels. Beijing was chosen as the initial focus of this study given the concerns abount air quality.

