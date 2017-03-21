Fraud, illegal spending uncovered at ...

Fraud, illegal spending uncovered at correctional facility -

Fraud and misuse of public funds plagued a southern Ohio correctional facility, where state auditors and investigators found employees forged receipts, stole property and illegally spent thousands of tax dollars across the country on liquor, hotels and a strip club, according to a release from Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost's Office. A special audit of the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County determined 11 directors and employees benefited from $20,090 that was spent improperly, and findings for recovery were issued in that amount.

