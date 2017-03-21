Fraud, illegal spending uncovered at correctional facility -
Fraud and misuse of public funds plagued a southern Ohio correctional facility, where state auditors and investigators found employees forged receipts, stole property and illegally spent thousands of tax dollars across the country on liquor, hotels and a strip club, according to a release from Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost's Office. A special audit of the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County determined 11 directors and employees benefited from $20,090 that was spent improperly, and findings for recovery were issued in that amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mon
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
|Mellow Jazz
|Mar 15
|A Thought
|1
|Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn
|Mar 15
|Davi
|1
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC