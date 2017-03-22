Fallon Police Arrest Washington Man in Fatal Stabbing Investigation
Fallon Police officers say they have arrested a Washington state man on an open murder charge after a stabbing at a hotel on Tuesday night. Officers say they were called to Overland Hotel on East Center Street in Fallon just after 6:15 p.m. on the report of a man bleeding.
