Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in a 24-Unit Multifamily Student Housing Transaction
Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the successful transaction at 1415, 1421, and 1425 N. Virginia St, Reno, NV 89503 directly across from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
