Deputies Identify Victims in Southern...

Deputies Identify Victims in Southern Douglas County Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people involved in a shooting in Topaz Ranch Estates in southern Douglas County on Monday night. Officers received a report of two gunshot victims at 1205 Slate Road in Topaz Ranch Estates just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival to the residence deputies located 50-year-old Michael Dixon with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80... Mon Local 2
Expect record breaking lower temperatures Mon Local 1
News Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi... Mar 18 Solarman 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 17 Talicia 7
Mellow Jazz Mar 15 A Thought 1
Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn Mar 15 Davi 1
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC