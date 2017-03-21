Deputies Identify Victims in Southern Douglas County Shooting
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people involved in a shooting in Topaz Ranch Estates in southern Douglas County on Monday night. Officers received a report of two gunshot victims at 1205 Slate Road in Topaz Ranch Estates just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival to the residence deputies located 50-year-old Michael Dixon with a life threatening gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mon
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
|Mellow Jazz
|Mar 15
|A Thought
|1
|Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn
|Mar 15
|Davi
|1
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC