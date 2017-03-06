Democrats argue for no-exceptions bir...

Democrats argue for no-exceptions birth control coverage for Nevadans

A pair of bills that would make Nevada the fifth state to allow women to access 12-month supplies of birth control drew hours of testimony at the Legislature on Monday. Dozens of people attended hearings on proposals aimed at decreasing health risks and unplanned pregnancies that occur between contraceptive prescriptions, but that would also strip businesses of their ability to claim a religious objection to insuring birth control.

