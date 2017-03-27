DCSO: Two Stabbing Victims from Separate Incidents

Washoe Tribal Police say that on Wednesday, March 29 at about 8:39 pm they were notified of a stabbing victim on the Dresslerville colony in Gardnerville where the victim described the suspects as several Native American males who left in a dark colored SUV in an unknown direction. Officials say the victim was transported to Carson Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.