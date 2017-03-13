Crews to erect wall to block high wat...

Crews to erect wall to block high water in Reno neighborhood

Nevada state and local officials say 5 miles of temporary barriers will be built to contain flooding in a Reno-area neighborhood beset by high water following caused by storms and rapid snowmelt in recent weeks. Washoe County announced Tuesday that work would begin Wednesday to install a 4-foot wall filled with sand in Lemmon Valley.

