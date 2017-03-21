Construction Milestone Reached at Dermody Properties' LogistiCenter at Las Vegas Boulevard
Dermody Properties, a national industrial real estate owner-operator headquartered in Reno, Nevada, announced that it reached a construction milestone with the tilt-up and placement of the first wall panels for its 546,480 SF industrial facility on Las Vegas Boulevard near North Walnut Road.
