City of Reno Wins Employment Lawsuit

The City of Reno has won an employment lawsuit between a former Reno Police Sargeant and the City of Reno. The City of Reno says that on Friday, March 10, 2017, a jury in federal district court returned a defense verdict for the City of Reno in a lawsuit brought by former Reno Police Sergeant James Stegmaier.

