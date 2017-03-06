City of Reno to Hold Meet-and-Greet for City Manager Candidates
The City of Reno is holding a public meet-and-greet event with Sabra Smith Newby and Mark Scott the two candidates for City Manager. Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. event will be held at McKinley Arts and Culture Center at 925 Riverside Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in...
|Mon
|Negan
|1
|Expect more Pineapple Express weather
|Feb 28
|really
|4
|Satalite TV
|Feb 17
|me alone
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Feb 17
|resorts INTNATL
|3
|I'm gay and I support trump (Jun '16)
|Feb 17
|indict mike flynn
|9
|Wondering.....
|Feb 11
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Northern Nevada Republicans despise and hate Cl...
|Feb 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC