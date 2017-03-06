City of Reno to Hold Meet-and-Greet f...

City of Reno to Hold Meet-and-Greet for City Manager Candidates

5 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The City of Reno is holding a public meet-and-greet event with Sabra Smith Newby and Mark Scott the two candidates for City Manager. Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. event will be held at McKinley Arts and Culture Center at 925 Riverside Drive.

