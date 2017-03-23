City of Reno to Begin Work on Highland Canal Storm Drain Project
The City of Reno is asking residents for their patience during an upcoming road construction project to complete utility work on the Highland Canal Storm Drain Project. Starting on Monday, March 27, 2017, there will be construction on West 4th Street in both directions between Exit 8 off Interstate-80 and Woodland Avenue.
