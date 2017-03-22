City of Reno Seeking Federal Assistance Due to Flood Issues
The City of Reno has signed a Declaration of the Existence of a Local State of Emergency due to flood threats in the West Lemmon Valley watershed, specifically the industrial buildings that surround Silver Lake in the Stead area. The declaration will help with the City's efforts to secure federal funding and other federal assistance in the future.
