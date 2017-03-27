City of Reno Begins Flood Barrier Construction in Silver Lake Area
The City of Reno is continuing emergency flood-protection measures for the industrial buildings that surround Silver Lake in the Stead area. The City of Reno is deploying HESCO barriers in anticipation of snowmelt runoff from Peavine Mountain within the West Lemmon Valley watershed, which feeds Silver Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Talicia
|7
|Mellow Jazz
|Mar 15
|A Thought
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC