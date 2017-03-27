Catholic Charities in Need of Easter Basket Donations for Needy Children
Catholic Charities & the St. Vincent's Programs is asking community members for donations of pre-filled Easter baskets for the local children who are served by our poverty assistance programs. We hope to collect at least 600 baskets before our distribution on April 9, and we still have a long way to go to meet our goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
