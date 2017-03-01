Canada Jetlines has been planning to ...

Canada Jetlines has been planning to launch for several years | Canada Jetlines

Read more: Vancouver Courier

Vancouver-based upstart airline Canada Jetlines has closed a transaction to be taken over by Jet Metal Corp. and to trade on the TSX-Venture Exchange starting March 7. It remains unclear, however, when the ultra-low-cost carrier, which plans to charge fares that are an average of 40 per cent to 50 per cent less than Air Canada and WestJet, will get off the ground. "We're not going to promise we'll be flying by 'X' date.

