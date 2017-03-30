California's robust mountain snowpack boosts flood concerns
In this March 1, 2017 file photo, Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, plunges the survey tube into the snowpack as he conducts the third manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. Surveyors will crunch across the deepest mountain snowdrifts California has seen in years on Thursday, March 30, 2017, to take the first snow measurement of the spring, a time when the snow begins to melt and flow downhill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC