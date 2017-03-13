Brave a Shave for Kids with Cancer

Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation in Reno will host a St. Baldrick's Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving children's cancer research on Friday, March 17. With a goal of raising $200,000, more than 225 participants will go bald to support the Foundation's mission to fund research that will take childhood back from cancer. Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five children will not survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.