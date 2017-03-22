Black Rock Desert is under water; what does that mean for Burning Man? The playa has 5 months to dry out before the wild celebration of self-expression and art begins. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mRzkRt Joe Childs, a member of Gerlach-based nonprofit Friends of the Black Rock-High Rock, filmed a full moon rising over the flooded Black Rock Desert playa in early March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.