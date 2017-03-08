Biological Products Trade Association Changes Name, Expands Membership
BPIA membership includes biological products manufacturers and marketers, distributors, food processors, growers, and service providers supporting agriculture, public health, forestry, and specialty markets such as home and garden, turf and ornamentals, and structural pest control. The organization unveiled its new name at its semi-annual all-member meeting, held last week in conjunction with the 2017 International Biocontrol Symposium and Biocontrols USA West Conference & Expo in Reno, Nevada.
