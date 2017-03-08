Bill to Fluoridate Washoe County Water
Clark County is the only county in Nevada required to add fluoride to its water supply but that could soon. "Assembly Bill 193 would add fluoridated water in Washoe County," said Assemblywoman Amber Joiner during an Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining Committee hearing Tuesday.
