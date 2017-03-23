Bill proposes 'john school' for illegal sex buyers on first offense
In an effort to reduce the number of repeat offenders, Assembly Bill 260 would penalize illegal sex buyers and send them to rehabilitation programs. A bill penalizing illegal sex buyers and sending them to rehabilitation programs is intended to reduce the number of repeat offenders, says the lawmaker behind the legislation.
