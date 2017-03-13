Beauty of Oil Painting with Gary and Kathwren

In THE BEAUTY OF OIL PAINTING, husband-and-wife artists Gary and Kathwren Jenkins introduce viewers to the art of oil painting from their studio and gallery in Reno, Nevada. Gary and Kathwren's shared passion for teaching is evident as the couple calmly and confidently guide viewers step-by-step through the creation of a new painting.

