AMSAT-NA Heading to Reno this Fall for 2017 Space Symposium and Annual Meeting
AMSAT-NA will hold its 2017 Space Symposium October 27-29 at the Silver Legacy Resort in Reno, Nevada. The hotel offers free parking and airport shuttle, complimentary WiFi, and eight restaurants and retail shops.
