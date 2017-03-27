AG: Father's Guardian in Reno Pleads Guilty to Looting Funds

A 27-year-old Reno man who had been appointed guardian of his father's affairs has pleaded guilty to exploitation of an older person after prosecutors say he siphoned nearly $90,000 from trust accounts. Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt said Tuesday that Yohannes Habtemicael could face two to 20 years in state prison for his plea to the felony charge.

