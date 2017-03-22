7 inches of new snow at Tahoe-area ski resorts
The first spring storm in the Sierra dropped about a half foot of snow at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe and up to a half-inch of rain around parts of Reno and Sparks. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday in the upper elevations of the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range in north-central and northeast Nevada.
