2-vehicle crash kills 1 on I-80 east of Reno near Fernley

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that killed a man on Interstate 80 east of Reno near Fernley. Trooper Dan Gordon says the victim was driving a rental truck towing a smaller car shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday when it rolled over at the Jessup exit.

