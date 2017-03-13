2-vehicle crash kills 1 on I-80 east of Reno near Fernley
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that killed a man on Interstate 80 east of Reno near Fernley. Trooper Dan Gordon says the victim was driving a rental truck towing a smaller car shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday when it rolled over at the Jessup exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Diamond Motors & Pawn
|1 hr
|Davi
|1
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Mar 11
|Brett
|1
|Club Cal Neva: Hof Brau Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Eldorado Resorts and Circus Circus Reno: Bring ...
|Mar 8
|Local
|4
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Mar 8
|Dee
|15
|Satalite TV
|Mar 8
|Dish B Gone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC