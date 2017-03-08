2 Reno men accused of multiple, window-smash burglaries
Reno police have arrested two suspects accused of smashing windows to burglarize a series of businesses at a strip mall on the northwest side of town. Police said Thursday five counts of commercial burglary charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jacob Heathcote and 26-year-old Douglas Heathcote.
