Welcome to Nevada: February 2017
The producer of mass customized products is set to open its first US manufacturing operation in Reno with plans to hire up to 150 new employees to service more than 17,000 customers worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|54 min
|Jsaroff
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Jan 26
|whitehorse
|47
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Jan 24
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC