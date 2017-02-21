WCSD Holds Workshops for Students from Pre-K to Graduation

Reno, NV Hundreds of family members of students attending schools in the Washoe County School District are expected to attend Family Access Day at the University of Nevada, Reno on Saturday, February 25. The free daylong event will feature a number of workshops designed to help families and guardians learn about how to support their students on the pathway to graduation. "Family Access Day is a great event, and we look forward to organizing and hosting it twice each year," said Maria Fernandez, coordinator of Parent University.

