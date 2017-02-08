Washoe County Sees Spike in Vehicle Burglaries
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have seen an alarming spike in vehicle burglaries and they want to remind residents of the dangers of leaving doors unlocked and keeping valuables in vehicles. The Sheriff's Office says they have responded to nearly twice the number of vehicle burglaries during the first month of 2017 than were reported at the same time in 2016.
